Stanwood man sentenced 10 years for selling opioids on dark web

A Stanwood man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl and heroin on the dark web.

According to the U.S. District Court in Seattle, 49-year-old Christerfer Frick had just finished a nine-year sentence for drug trafficking, then was back in the drug trade within months of his release from prison.

Now, Frick is being sentenced to 121 months for possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Frick was arrested in May 2021 following an investigation into dark web drug trafficking. He was still on supervised release at the time.

"The fact that you immediately turned to drug dealing shortly after release from prison indicates the court needs to protect the community," said U.S. District Judge Richard Jones during his sentencing hearing.

"Mr. Frick delivered potentially deadly drugs to customers across the country, with little concern for the lives he damaged or destroyed," said U.S. Attorney Gorman. "He stored large amounts of deadly drugs in a home he shared with two small children, leaving them accessible to these children or their friends with potentially tragic consequences."

Court records show Frick managed drug orders over the dark web, storing drugs in an unlocked safe in his garage and mailing orders to customers. He was involved in this second bout of drug trafficking between 2020 and early 2021.

When law enforcement searched his residence around the time of Frick's arrest, they found 2.7 kilos of heroin and fentanyl in his safe.

"Christerfer Frick has been on a crime spree that has lasted for over thirty years. He has dozens of convictions, including brandishing a firearm, eluding, escape, theft, harassment, forgery, counterfeiting, and drug trafficking. The only thing that has stopped Frick from committing crimes is custody," wrote prosecutors. "After serving that nine-year sentence, Frick promptly sought out the dark web fentanyl and heroin network that led to the charges in this case."

The court says that, due to the amount of drugs involved, Frick faced a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, plus additional time for violating his supervised release.

After he's released from prison, Frick will be under supervised release once again, for five years.