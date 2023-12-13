State Superintendent praises Inslee's supplemental education budget proposal for K-12

article

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal is praising Gov. Jay Inslee's newly-released 2024 supplemental budget proposal as it pertains to K-12 and special education funding.

The supplemental budget serves as a mid-way update to the state’s two-year 2023–25 budgets and precedes the start of the 60-day legislative session on Jan. 8.

"In his proposed budget, the Governor advances requests by my office for supports for our students with disabilities. He does this by improving the way the state provides funds for service delivery and by investing in residency programs to target the shortage of qualified special education teachers," Reykdal said in a part of his statement.

Inslee proposed a $3 per-hour average wage increase for the state’s 32,000 paraeducators, which is equal to an approximate 11% wage increase.

He also proposed an increase in the special education funding cap up to 17.25%, which will provide an additional $17 million to help school districts serve students with special needs, according to his office.

Inslee's supplemental proposal also makes progress on the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction's requests to ensure all students have access to a nutritious breakfast and lunch provided at school each day at no cost and addresses more money for crumbling schools.

The proposal also makes substantial investments in mental and behavioral health in schools.

"The Governor proposes strategic investments in many of the most pressing needs identified by school and community leaders, and these investments would make an immediate difference for students should the Legislature carry them forward in the final state budget in March," Reykdal said, in part, in a statement.