Suspected gas explosion sparks fire, destroys Bothell home

A suspected gas explosion destroyed a house and started a fire Wednesday morning in Bothell.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, firefighters were called before 10:00 a.m. to a home on 25th Dr. SE at 197th St. SE.

Authorities said the house was empty at the time of the explosion and nobody was hurt.

Pictures and video from the scene showed a home on fire and the front of a house blown off into a driveway.

Crews said the explosion was felt a long distance away and windows on nearby homes were blown out from the force of the explosion.

The fire marshal is investigating.

