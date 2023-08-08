Person killed in shooting with Tacoma Police

article

Tacoma Police officers were involved in a shooting that left an individual dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of D Street and 96th Street in Tacoma around 3:10 p.m. for reports of an assault with a firearm. Shortly after Tacoma PD responded, a SWAT team was called in, according to Sgt. Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

Around 4:38 p.m., Tacoma PD officers reported shots fired.

No Tacoma Police officers were injured, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or how many officers fired their weapons.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will be taking over the investigation.

