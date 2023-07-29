Expand / Collapse search

Tacoma Police seek public's help identifying suspect who stole car with toddler inside

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tacoma Police Department

TACOMA, Wash. - Police in Tacoma are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a car with a 2-year-old inside on Monday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the incident happened on July 24 at around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the car and the child were found unharmed. 

Police are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges filed for the vehicle theft and kidnapping suspect.

Anyone who knows his identity is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit an anonymous tip at tpcrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story.