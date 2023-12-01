Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol find 100 pounds of meth in South Texas car using x-ray technology

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

FREER, Texas - The U.S. Border Patrol is thanking x-ray technology for a massive meth bust in South Texas.

Border Patrol agents and the Duval County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle in Freer, Texas, about 80 miles west of Corpus Christi.

During the stop x-ray technology and a Border Patrol K9 spotted drugs inside the car.

Photos from U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens shows bags of meth lining the bumper of the vehicle.

Owens says 100 pounds of meth were found during the stop.

The U.S. Border Patrol been involved in more than 100 cases with over 3,400 pounds of meth since Oct. 1, according to Owens.