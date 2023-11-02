‘The goal is treatment’: Seattle City Attorney weighs in on drug possession ordinance

Waiting on the numbers. It's been almost two weeks since the new drug possession ordinance went into effect in Seattle. On Wednesday the Seattle City Attorney addressed community members in Queen Anne on the role her office will play in the process.

The city attorney says it will be compiling data from referrals and arrests to see how it’s working.

>> ‘This is not about arresting people:’ SPD rolls out enforcement of new drug possession ordinance

"The goal is treatment," said Ann Davison. "We’re trying to get people into treatment and we’re trying to make public spaces safer."

Right now, Davison’s office is waiting on referrals from the Seattle Police Department. Officers have been out on the streets enforcing the ordinance since it began on October 20.

"When we get those cases, we will look at those on a case-by-case basis," she said. "We will she what the appropriate response will be for that case."

Depending on the case, there could be prosecution or a diversion treatment plan.

"I intend to be tracking the data," Davison told community members in the virtual meeting. "That is something I came into office with the goal to do and have implemented that and will continue to do so."

Tracking the outcome of each referral and case will allow city officials to see if the ordinance is effective.

"Is it making an impact and are we able to get people into treatment," she asked. "Are we seeing a reduction in our public spaces? Is it becoming safer for people to go about their daily lives?"

People hope the ordinance will answer those questions as enforcement continues.

FOX 13 reached out to SPD for additional numbers on arrests and outreach since enforcement began. We have not yet heard back.

