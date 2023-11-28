Things to do: Snowflake Lane, A Victorian Country Christmas Festival, FREE holiday activities

Puget Sound is officially in the holiday spirit, and there are plenty of things to do! For those looking to save some cash, look no further. In this list, you will find a selection of holiday events and activities that are completely FREE.

Shows & Musicals

A Victorian Country Christmas Festival

If you are looking to get in the Christmas spirit, check out A Victorian Country Christmas Festival!

Take a walk through the charming streets of Victorian Village and browse the offerings at ShowPlex, and check out the vendors in the Pavilion and Expo Hall.

Visit Santa's Village and get a keepsake photo to take with you! Have your face painted, send a letter to Santa via the Magical Mailbox, and check out Professor Bamboozle's Balloon art.

Make some memories at The Western Washington Toyota Dealers Holiday Jubilee Theater. This year's shows include The Singing Nativity, Dysfunction Function, Silver Spurs Country Western Review, Good Company, Boot Boogie Babes and the Dance Academy of Puyallup. See the full schedule here.

Other attractions include, The Dickens Carolers, a carousel and wine garden!

Get free parking every day of the show Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

You can buy tickets online here or get a discount coupon here.

Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies (FREE)

Caroling at Pike Place Market

Hear dozens of teams belt out Christmas carols in the Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition at Pike Place Market. The event runs from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 1. Best of all, it's completely FREE.

For details, click here.

Christmas Ship Festival

During the Christmas Ship Festival, you can ride on the main ship with the choir, or on another boat following close behind. This is for adults only, but the whole family can watch for FREE from the shore.

For more information, click here.

Gingerbread Village

From Nov. 21 through Jan. 1, you can take the family to see displays made of mostly food with a chocolate factory theme at Gingerbread Village in Sheraton Grand Seattle. The hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., except it closes at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, click here.

Snowflake Lane

Bring the family to Bellevue Way between NE 4th and NE 8th to catch a 20-minute show filled with lights, music, falling snow, dancers and drummers!

Snowflake Lane begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 - Dec. 24. Best of all, it's completely FREE.

Garden d'Lights (Bellevue)

Beginning on Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, 'Garden d'Lights' will take over Bellevue Botanical Garden. Kids 10 and under are FREE, but tickets must be purchased online beforehand.

To purchase tickets and look through more information, click here.

Drive-thru Christmas lights (Stanwood)

If you would like to see a million Christmas lights, displays and costumed characters, but in the comfort and warmth of your own car, look no further than the Lights of Christmas happening in Stanwood! The event runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30 from 5-10 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Christmas trees (Auburn)

Local businesses are designing a dozen Christmas trees during the Festival of Trees at White River Valley Museum. The festival runs through Dec. 30, but they will be closed on Nov. 23, 24 and Dec. 24. The best part, it's completely FREE!

For hours and additional information, click here.

