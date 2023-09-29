Things to do: The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, Greek Festival, Fisherman's Festival & MORE!

Looking for something to do this weekend? The Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival kicks off Friday and runs all weekend. If you're trying to get away from everything pumpkin-themed, there are some other festival options available. Here are Things to Do.

Before you head out, make sure you check the weather forecast. It's looking pretty dry for the most part, but those nighttime low-temperatures may be something to consider when picking out what to wear.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Fisherman's Festival

The Fishermen’s Fall Festival offers seafood, live music, a beverage garden, ship canal tours, contests, and kids’ activities at Fishermen’s Terminal in Ballard. The event is free to attend. Starts at 11 a.m.

All weekend

The Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Greek Festival

A longtime Greek festival makes its return to Seattle's Montlake neighborhood this weekend. The Saint Demetrios Greek Festival has been a tradition since 1960, and this year the event is going cashless. There will be lots of food, music and dancing to enjoy. The event begins Friday at noon and runs through Sunday!

Tacoma RV Show

Catch all the latest recreational vehicles at the annual Tacoma Fall RV Show. Happening at the Tacoma Dome (2727 E D Street). From Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. Entry is free for those under 16. Get ticket information here.

The Little Mermaid (Seattle)

Based on the animated Disney musical of the same name, The Little Mermaid splashes into the 5th Avenue Theatre (1308 5th Ave., Seattle) this weekend. The production has multiple showings a day and runs until Oct. 8. Get ticket information here.

Projekt Bayern Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest in Wenatchee has live music, dancers, arts and crafts, German food, and beer! Minors under the age of 21 must leave at 9 p.m. Located at Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Get information here. The event is free to attend.

Stalker Farms haunted attractions

The annual haunted attraction in Snohomish returns. Walk through tails and corn mazes as you're spooked by actors in horror costumes. At Stocker Farms (8705 Marsh Road, Snohomish). You can enjoy the pumpkin patch and non-haunted corn maze in the daytime and stick around for Stalker Farms starting around 7 p.m. Get ticket information here.

Sports

Seattle Mariners will be playing the Texas Rangers from Sept. 28 – Oct. 1. at T-Mobile Park. Get tickets here.