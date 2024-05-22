Homicide investigation underway after body found in Thurston County

Thurston County detectives are investigating a homicide after a body was found after a fire near Yelm.

At about 7 a.m. Tuesday, deputies and Yelm police responded to a suspicious situation off Old McKenna Roud Southeast.

Fire crews were also called to the scene and when they arrived, there was a fire that involved a motorhome and a boat.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found a body.

As deputies investigated, two people were inside a home believed to be of the deceased. One of the two people was armed with a gun.

The Thurston County SWAT were called to the scene to try and negotiate with the armed person, and after about six hours of negotiations, the person committed suicide, deputies said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Thurston County detectives at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

