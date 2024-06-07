Top weekend things to do in Seattle June 7-9

Looking for something to do this weekend? Kirkland Pride kicks off on Friday, and a new Argosy cruise launches. Plus, get into WA State Parks for free and fish for free for some species.

As always, be sure to check out your FOX 13 weather forecast so you know what to expect before you head out the door.

Kirkland Pride Celebration (June 7)

All ages are invited to a family-friendly celebration of the LGBTQAI+ community. Enjoy free refreshments and get to know your community with fun entertainment and a resource fair.

The event is taking place at Marina Park (25 Lakeshore Plaza) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Join the After Party at Moss Bay Hall (111 Central Way) after 7 p.m.

Argosy Cruises' Summer Views Cruise

Photo from Argosy Cruises

Seattle's newest summer adventure sets sail for the first time today, June 6th! Argosy Cruises' Summer Views Cruise is the perfect way for locals to get out on the water and experience the city from a fresh perspective.

This unique 1.5-hour escape offers stunning scenery with minimal narration, creating a relaxed atmosphere perfect for soaking in golden hour and Seattle's beauty all summer long.

The Summer Views Cruise runs from June 6 to the end of Septemeber (weather dependent), Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets start at $22 for youth and go up to $39 for adults.

Get ticket info here.

Shilshole Boatfest (June 8)

Current and future mariners are invited to immerse themselves in the world of recreational boating. Attendees can enjoy sailboat and powerboat rides, participate in kids' activities, engage with maritime exhibits, and celebrate the local boating community.

The event is happening on June 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shilshole Bay Marina (7001 Seaview Avenue Northwest, Suite 100).

Admission is free.

Polish Fest (June 8)

This most beloved and savored event at the Polish Cultural Center (1714 18th Ave, Seattle) is in June this year. The traditional menu includes several kinds of pierogi (meat, potato-and-cheese, sweet cheese, blueberry and sauerkraut w/ mushroom) will be available as well as Polish kielbasa and Polish beers. Takeouts include frozen pierogi, pyzy and kielbasa.

Polish choir Vivat Musica! will perform at 1:30 p.m.

The event takes place on June 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Learn more about the event and food here.

Georgetown Carnival (June 8)

Come out for bands on three stages, interactive and community art projects, face-painting, tarot card readings, family-friendly fun and games, a quirky tribute to JP Patches (Seattle’s favorite clown), all types of arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, two beer gardens & a half-mile of killer bars, restaurants, art galleries & retail shops nestled in the eclectic brick buildings of historic Georgetown. There’s even a Side Show with a reality-show style art contest, aerial acrobats, a flash tattoo station and even more kids and adults art activities and an afterparty at Jules Maes Saloon! Make art, shop, eat, play games, drink, and dance!

The carnival is happening on Airport Way S, between Lucille St. and Vale St. from noon to 10 p.m. There will be an afterparty from 10 p.m. til midnight.

See a full list of events and vendors here.

All weekend:

Free State Park Day (June 8 & 9)

You can get into any Washington State Park for free without a Discover Pass on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, for National Get Outdoors Day and Free Fishing Day, respectively.

Fish free day (June 8 & 9)

Free Fishing Weekend is June 8-9, 2024, when fishing licenses are not required to fish for certain species in Washington. Free Fishing Weekend in Washington is always the first weekend after the first Monday in June. Some fishing opportunities that are available without a license on free fishing weekend include:

Rainbow trout and bass in lowland lakes across the state.

Lingcod, cabezon, and rockfish on the Washington coast.

Shad in the Columbia River.

Also NOT required on Free Fishing Weekend:

Vehicle Access Pass (which comes with most fishing licenses)

A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW, DNR, or Washington State Park lands on Free Fishing Weekend, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day on June 8 and Free Fishing weekend June 8-9.

Two-Pole Endorsement (where applicable).

Get more information here.