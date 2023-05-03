Tukwila Police seek help identifying woman who injured an officer while driving a stolen car

article

The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who injured an officer while driving a stolen vehicle in late April.

According to the TPD, at 4:00 p.m. on April 23, an officer found a car reported stolen out of Auburn parked near the corner of Minkler Blvd. and Southcenter Pkwy. While the officer was investigating, they saw a man and a woman near the stolen car walk away.

Shortly after, 911 received a false report of a shooting happening a half mile north of the incident. Authorities say the call was an attempt to divert the officer away from the stolen car, so the man and woman could retrieve it.

When their attempt failed, the TPD says the man approached the officer to distract him while the woman hopped into the driver’s seat. The officer shattered the window to stop her, but she fled – slamming several cars in the parking lot.

The 42-year-old male suspect from Tacoma tried running away, but was quickly brought into custody. It was later revealed that he had a collection of outstanding warrants.

The officer received minor injuries during the altercation, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The TPD is now asking for help identifying and locating the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to either email Detective Kunsmann at e.kunsmann@tukwilawa.gov, or call 206-241-2121.

This is a developing story.