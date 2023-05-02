U.S. Attorney: Drug trafficker tried to hire hitman to kill witness while awaiting sentencing

A Snohomish man sentenced for drug trafficking in 2020 pleaded guilty Tuesday to new charges, including trying to hire a hitman to kill one of the witnesses.

U.S. Attorney Nick Brown’s office says 44-year-old Michael Scott was sentenced to six and a half years for his role in a multi-state international drug trafficking organization. A week later, he was arrested again while heading to a drug deal in Whatcom County.

While he was in the federal detention center, the prosecution says Scott then tried to hire a hitman to kill a witness against him.

Scott pleaded guilty to four federal felonies on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Scott continued to arrange drug deals even as he awaited sentencing. On Jan. 30, 2020, Scott was arrested again in Whatcom County when he went to sell fentanyl pills to a buyer—who was actually a law enforcement agent.

Authorities searched his home and found a stolen, loaded handgun, which Scott admitted in his plea deal was used in furtherance of drug trafficking.

After this second arrest and while in federal custody, Scott reportedly agreed to pay a friend $2,000 to find him a hitman to kill a witness and their associate. Scott said he would pay the hitman $10,000 for each murder, and wanted them "to appear to be fentanyl overdoses."

In June and July 2021, Scott wrote to the hitman in letters disguised as legal mail, but the FBI was aware of the scheme. They sent an agent posing as the hitman to meet with Scott’s friend.

Scott pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire, and witness tampering.

In sum, the charges can total more than 60 years in prison, but the plea deal dictates that prosecutors can recommend no more than 20 years in prison, and the defense can recommend no less than 10 years. U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan is not bound by the recommendations and can impose any legal sentence.