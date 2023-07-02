VIDEO: Coast Guard rescue 3 from trapped ship near Lopez Island

Video from the U.S. Coast Guard shows rescuers saving three people from a vessel off of Lopez Island, Washington.

According to authorities, the three were out on a 38-foot vessel near the south end of the island. Around 10 p.m., the boat became disabled and was pushed against the rocky shore by the weather.

The Coast Guard sent a helicopter to the island, and crews helped the three people—one of whom was a 14-year-old—onto land and then onto the helicopter.

No one was injured, and authorities say the vessel is scheduled to be scrapped by a salvage company.