WA man wanted on Capitol Riot charges arrested with weapons near Obama's D.C. home

A Washington man who was wanted on charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot was arrested with weapons near former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, D.C.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was wanted on four misdemeanor charges including entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct related to his alleged role in the Capitol Riot.

FOX 13 has independently confirmed Taranto's arrest and connection to Washington.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Taranto was arrested in the 2400 block of Kalorama Road NW. He was spotted by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home and ran off on Thursday, though he was chased by U.S. Secret Service agents.

Friday in court, prosecutors said he had 400 rounds of ammunition, two guns, and a machete in the van they searched after police arrested him, according to our affiliate in D.C., FOX 5.

It's unclear if the Obamas were home.

No one was injured.

Taranto has Washington ties and has previously worked for the Franklin County Republicans (FCRCC).

In a statement, chairman Stephen Bauman wrote:

"On behalf of the Franklin County Republican Party, I'd like to address the situation in Washington D.C. involving our former member Taylor Taranto. First, I want to make it clear that the FCRCC in no way, shape or form condones violence in any fashion. The allegations against Taylor in connection to former president Barack Obama's home are troubling and we are grateful that authorities were able to stop any violent actions from occuring.

Taylor has also been named a suspect in a violent assault of a police officer during the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6th. I want to make it clear, we have never been involved in Mr. Taranto's defense. In regards to January 6th riots, again the FCRCC in no way, shape or form condones what transpired or the violence that ensued during that dark day."

FCRCC went on to say that Taranto was "removed from the FCRCC by party leadership in 2022 as webmaster and as an active member for his radical and erratic social media posts that did not align with our values." They also noted that Taranto has not attempted to contact them at all in that year.

The organization wrote that Taranto was a veteran and has openly shared that he has PTSD.

Taranto was wanted for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the nation's Capitol building. He is also being sued by the family of Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith. He was one of two people the FBI said Smith on the head with a metal pole. Smith died by suicide several days after the riot.

As of right now, there have been no charges filed connected to the incident Thursday. Our affiliate in D.C., FOX 5, has reached out to the Secret Service for more information.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to 18 years.

The Associated Press and FOX 5 D.C. contributed to this report.