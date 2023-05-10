Officials urge water safety this weekend as warmer weather comes in

With temperatures getting closer to 90 this weekend, patrol and rescue crews are bracing for an increase in drowning calls and urge caution while out on the water.

While Washington’s waterways are one of the state’s top resources for recreation, enforcement officials say too often people are combining boating and paddling with substance abuse.

"We live in a beautiful area with a ton of water things to do. One thing folks do when it’s nice out is consume alcohol or other drugs while on the water," said Lt. Thomas Bower, a commanding officer with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Safety officials say people are also getting out on the water and getting into trouble because they don’t realize how cold the water is until they’re in it.

That's why officials stress how important it is to wear a life jacket.

According to Rob Sendak, the boating program manager with the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, there were 18 reported recreational boating deaths in 2022. Of those 18, about 15 of them were not wearing life jackets.

"A majority of those fatalities were paddle-crafts, kayaks, canoes and standup paddle boards," said Sendak.

Data collected by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission shows just how widespread this safety issue has become. Between 2011 and 2017, almost every popular lake, river and inlet in western Washington saw at least one death.

National Boating Safety Week is coming up, starting May 20, and Washington State Paddle Safe Week is in July. Both weeks are aimed at promoting water safety and wearing a life jacket.