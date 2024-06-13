WA summer crab season begins July 1; here's what to expect this year

article

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced summer crabbing season officially kicks off on July 1 in many marine areas around Puget Sound.

Officials say the 2024 season will have similar rules and regulations that were in place last year, though some areas could be closed off all summer depending on how well the Dungeness crab populations are doing.

Keep reading to find opening dates, crabbing areas that are closed and additional crabbing license information.

What are the opening dates for Washington's crabbing areas this season?

The 2024 summer crabbing season officially starts July 1, with many areas opening that day, though some will not open until mid-August.

Here are the 2024 summer crabbing season opening dates:

Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay east of Bonilla-Tatoosh line): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 5 (Sekiu and Pillar Point): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 6 (East Juan de Fuca Strait, Port Angeles, Discovery Bay): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 7 South (San Juan Islands/Bellingham): Open July 18 – Sept. 30, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 7 North (Gulf of Georgia): Open Aug. 15 – Sept. 30, Thursdays through Mondays only. The opening date is dependent on shell condition test results

Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan/Everett): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

Marine Area 10 (Seattle/Bremerton): Open July 1 – Aug. 26, Sundays and Mondays only

Marine Area 11 (Tacoma/Vashon Island): Open July 1 – Aug. 26, Sundays and Mondays only

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal, north of line east from Ayock Point): Open July 1 – Sept. 2, Thursdays through Mondays only

What Washington crabbing areas are closed this season?

Due to a low abundance of Dungeness crab, the following crabbing areas in Puget Sound are closed until further notice:

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal, south of a line projected true east from Ayock Point)

Marine Area 13 (South Puget Sound)

The WDFW says crabbing seasons are typically closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in Puget Sound. The following areas will be closed on July 2-3, but will reopen for the Fourth of July holiday:

Marine Area 4 (Neah Bay east of Bonilla-Tatoosh line)

Marine Area 5 (Sekiu and Pillar Point)

Marine Area 6 (East Juan de Fuca Strait, Port Angeles, Discovery Bay)

Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass)

Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan/Everett)

Marine Area 9 (Admiralty Inlet)

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal, north of line east from Ayock Point)

Is WA summer crabbing season open on the 4th of July?

According to the WDFW, most crabbing areas around Puget Sound will be open on July 4, except for areas where Dungeness crab populations are weak, like Marine Area 12 and 13.

However, officials are warning that extremely low tides on and immediately after July 4 are likely to create issues for people launching boats at some sights. For more information about protecting your crab pots from moving or becoming lost, visit the WDFW's website.

Do you need a license to crab in Washington?

According to the WDFW, everyone aged 15 and older needs a license to fish for Dungeness crab in Washington. Everyone, including people under 15, must carry a catch record card when fishing. If you purchase a license and you end up not catching anything all year, your catch record card still needs to be sent to WDFW by the appropriate deadline.

"Dungeness crab are an iconic creature of the Pacific Northwest," Velasquez said. "To protect them and properly manage them, crabbers must remember to record their catch immediately on their CRC and report that information to WDFW. Last summer, 56 percent failed to report their CRC by the deadline, and collectively we have to do much better than that."

A catch report card is not required to fish for Dungeness crab in the Columbia River or on the Washington coast, where crabbing is open year-round, according to the WDFW'S website.

What is the minimum crab size in Washington?

The minimum size required to keep a Dungeness crab is 6.25" inches. They can only be males and in hard shell condition. Fishermen can keep six red rock crab, of any sex, if they are at least 5" inches.

How many crabs can you catch per person in Washington?

The daily limit of Dungeness crab a fisherman can catch in Puget Sound is five. If fishing from a boat, the limit is 20, but only if there are at least four licensed fishermen on board. Fishermen can also keep six red rock crab, of any sex if they are at least five inches.