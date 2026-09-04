How to watch the 2026 Apple Cup in Seattle

The Brief The 118th Apple Cup between Washington and Washington State kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Husky Stadium in Seattle. For the first time in rivalry history, the Apple Cup will serve as the season opener for both teams. Washington enters ranked No. 17, while Washington State begins its first season under head coach Kirby Moore.



The annual college football rivalry game between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars, the Apple Cup, is happening this Sunday.

It marks the 118th meeting between the two schools, but is the first-ever UW-WSU game played in a season opener. The Huskies begin the season ranked as the 17th best team in college football, while the Cougs look to get things rolling under new head coach Kirby Moore.

Keep reading for details on the 2026 Apple Cup, how to watch it, and more.

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 25: The 115 Apple Cup field logo displayed on the college football field before the start of the 115th Apple Cup college football game between the Washington Huskies versus the Washington State Cougars on November 25, 2023, at (Jesse Beals / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images) Expand

When is the 2026 Apple Cup?

Kickoff for the 2026 Boeing Apple Cup is set for 1 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sep. 6.

Where is the 2026 Apple Cup?

The Washington Huskies will host the Cougars at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

How to watch the 2026 Apple Cup

On TV, the Apple Cup will air on NBC, with Paul Burmeister, Yogi Roth and Zora Stephenson on the call.

The game can also be watched on the following streaming platforms:

Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Peacock

Sling TV

YouTube TV

For radio, the game will air on the Washington Sports Network and Cougar Sports Network. On Sirius XM, it will air on NBC Sports Radio (channel 85), Big 10 Radio (channel 257) and Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82).

History of the Apple Cup

The 2026 Apple Cup marks the first time in history that the in-state rivalry game will be played as a season opener for both the Huskies and the Cougars. It's also the earlier-ever game the two schools have matched up.

Washington leads the all-time series 77-34-6. The first Apple Cup was played on November 29, 1900, ending in a 5-5 tie.

The Huskies are entering their third season under head coach Jedd Fisch, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. serving as team captain. Meanwhile, the Cougars are debuting under new head coach Kirby Moore, and redshirt sophomore Caden Pinnick will start at quarterback after transferring from UC Davis.

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