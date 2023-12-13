'We heard a 3-year-old screaming for help:' 2 children, one adult hospitalized following apartment fire

West Pierce Fire and Rescue say a woman and two children are in the hospital after their home caught fire Wednesday morning. Neighbors say they heard the children pleading for help as the apartment went up in flames.

Neighbor Sean John Anderson said he rushed to get the kids out of the fire but couldn't. The tragedy feels harder to withstand as it happened just days away from Christmas.

The flames are out, but now families are out of a home. People like Ladena Palmer are now scrambling to find shelter.

"It’s awful that this had to happen," Palmer said. "My house is ruined and it’s two weeks before Christmas. What am I supposed to do?"

Palmer was at work when she said her landlord messaged her Wednesday morning urging her to come home immediately. She learned how serious things were moments later.

"She said the fire department just broke your door down," Palmer said.

The fire started at the apartment complex in the Lakewood neighborhood around 11:30 a.m. Neighbors told FOX 13 the children inside were both under the age of five.

"We saw it on fire and we hopped out of the car and were trying our best to get in there," Anderson said. "We heard a 3-year-old son screaming for help because there was smoke and then my mom was going through trying to bang the back door open."

Anderson did what any person would do-- he tried taking action as firefighters were still on their way.

"I was trying my best but I couldn’t, but I wish I still did the best I could," Anderson said.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Hallie McCurdy says firefighters rescued two children. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition. A woman also needed to be treated.

If anything, fire officials say this is a reminder for all of us.

"Proactive fire safety and knowing when to call 911, and knowing how to get out of a house that’s on fire and teaching your kids how to do the same," McCurdy said.

The home where the fire started is a total loss according to fire officials. Several neighboring apartments also suffered smoke damage. McCurdy says the Red Cross is now helping families relocate.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.