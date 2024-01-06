'We may be homeless people but we still have rights': Unhoused woman sues City of Burien on no camping law

Three unhoused people are suing the City of Burien over its no-camping ordinance, claiming it is unconstitutional. The ordinance prohibits sleeping or residing on public property between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. The complaint argues that this law effectively forces people out of the city and criminalizes their state of being unhoused.

Elizabeth and Alex Hale are two of those three unhoused residents suing. They fear they will be arrested for setting their belongings down or even covering themselves from the elements.

"We may be homeless people, but we still have rights," Elizabeth said. "We're still people, and we deserve a roof over our head. We deserve to be safe and deserve a safe place to live."

She says this lawsuit is standing up for themselves and other unhoused people in Burien, hoping to be a voice of reason helping pave the way towards a compassionate approach to shelter.

All they want is a hot meal and a place to set their tent down to keep their 4-year-old dog Meepers warm. They have that within the bounds of a temporary encampment on the lot of Oasis Home Church – for now.

"We're not dangerous," Alex said. "We're not here trying to hurt anybody. We're just trying to survive."

Trying is the keyword, they’ve packed up and bounced from one place to another sweep after sweep.

"Burien is home, but it hasn't really felt like home so much lately, with the way we've been being treated," Elizabeth said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Unhoused people file lawsuit against City of Burien's camping ban ordinance

They settled on the median off Ambaum with dozens of others, while the city council went back and forth on Ordinance 818 – which prohibits camping on public spaces between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. After the council passed it in late September, it was officially enforced on Dec. 1.

"That was a really emotional day," Elizabeth said. She recalls it like it was just yesterday.

"Burien City workers lined up on each side of it in their vests like they were soldiers marching through," Elizabeth said. "I watched them tear down my tent in a matter of 10 seconds. That was very emotional."

The Hales say no one came to offer them services or shelter; which is even harder for them to get into, as a married couple and having a dog.

"It's scary," Alex said as he described the law. "It makes you want to throw in the towel and give up, but unfortunately, we can't do that. We have to keep going."

The unhoused residents partnered with an advocacy group and another resident and filed a lawsuit against the City of Burien for its no-camping ordinance. The complaints claim it is unconstitutional. Without shelter or services in the city, they say they’re being "banished".

"It's wrong," Elizabeth said. "It's evil. You can't just do that to people. We are human beings."

The Hale's hope the courts will act soon since the encampment will only be allowed to be on the property through Feb. 6. Coordinators say they're already looking at other spots.

"It's temporary," Alex said. '"I don't plan on being homeless the rest of my life. I'm trying to get back to work and into society." They lost their Burien apartment of 7 years, due to the pandemic when he was laid off. Now he says he's proud of his wife of 20 years for standing up for them and others who have fallen on bad times.

"I'm proud of her, very proud of her," Alex said.

City leaders say they can't comment on pending litigation.