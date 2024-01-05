Burien residents hold 'candlelight vigil' over removal of staircase at Eagle Landing Park

Residents of Burien gathered Friday for a candlelight vigil, but it wasn't to mourn a tragedy, rather, to protest the demolition of a cherished piece of infrastructure: the staircase at Eagle Landing Park.

The stairway takes you down to a bank that borders Puget Sound.

The City Council claims the staircase is a hazard, a lawsuit waiting to happen. A geo-engineer’s report from 2018 shows front-of-mind concerns include fallen trees and landslide risks.

Residents argue the takedown eliminates access to acres of public tidelands.

John White’s home is mere feet from the staircase. He is suing the city of Burien. White’s lawsuit states that back in 2002, the city purchased the property from the Branson family, using roughly $925,000 of state grant money under the condition that the land remain open to the public.

"The city’s solution was well, people can take boats to the beach," said John Kannin, White's attorney. "Is public access, boat access? Does all the public have boats?"

Kannin shared he attempted to halt deconstruction with an injunction two weeks ago, but a judge denied his request. He does not believe Friday night’s vigil will resurrect the controversial structure but hopes it sends a strong message to the council.

"Yeah, it is a little silly, but people love the park and they’re grieving the loss of this wonderful asset-- this community asset that’s going to be gone forever," said Kannan. "There’s power in numbers and if more people were heard and participate, I think the city would be more cautious in what they’re doing."

The Public Works Department declined to comment for this story.