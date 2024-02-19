Wendy's to add Cinnabon Pull-Apart to breakfast menu

article

Wendy’s has a new cinnamon-y item coming to its breakfast menu.

That new offering is the Cinnabon Pull-Apart, a sweet breakfast option that "takes the nostalgic, classic cinnamon roll and transforms the ooey-gooey center into bite-sized pieces," Wendy’s said Wednesday . It worked with Cinnabon on the sweet treat.

Wendy’s described it as the "perfect complement to any of our savory breakfast items."

The fast-food chain linked the soon-to-debut Cinnabon Pull-Apart to the upcoming four-year anniversary of rolling out its breakfast menu. It is also meant to help further boost Wendy’s breakfast business.

CEO Kirk Tanner on Thursday told analysts and investors that Wendy’s breakfast daypart "is one of the most compelling levers when considering sales growth and margin acceleration opportunities."

The Cinnabon Pull-Apart starts appearing as an option on Wendy’s breakfast menus around the country on Feb. 26, the fast-food chain said . Wendy’s restaurants typically offer breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

The fast-food chain’s footprint in the U.S. includes about 6,000 locations , according to its website.

The global Wendy’s restaurant system saw its sales increase by 6.1% in 2023, the fast-food chain reported Thursday.

The company generated total revenues of $2.18 billion in 2023, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. Its net income for the year widened, hitting $204.4 million.

