What is Eid al-Fitr? The Muslim holiday at end of Ramadan explained

Ramadan holds profound significance for Muslims as it marks the commemoration of the revelation of the Qur'an, one of the holiest events in Islam. An estimated 1.8 billion Muslims around the world will take part in Ramadan 2024 in some way.

Following Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a major religious holiday observed worldwide. This joyous occasion commences with the sighting of the new moon, a momentous event that signals the start of the holiday.

Keep reading to delve deeper into the traditions and significance of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is a major holiday at the conclusion of Ramadan, meaning "Festival of the Breaking of the Fast." The exact date of the holiday can be found on the calendar of important Islamic dates.

In 2024, Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10.

A special prayer is held on the morning of Eid before a community celebration with socializing and eating among family and friends. Children often receive gifts or money. Muslims also often donate to charity to help feed those less fortunate.

What does Eid Mubarak mean?

Eid Mubarak translates to "blessed holiday!"

When is Ramadan 2024?

In 2024, Ramadan is expected to take place from March 11 to April 9.

What are the rules of Ramadan?

Sawm, or fasting during Ramadan, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam meant to encourage spiritual reflection. Sawm is Arabic for "to refrain" as Ramadan is a time for Muslims to practice self-restraint.

The other pillars are Shahada (faith), Salah (prayer), Zakat (almsgiving) and Hajj (pilgrimage).

Do you still eat during Ramadan?

Muslims fast from eating and drinking during sunlight hours. Fasting is a means to being closer to God while also exercising self-control, gratitude and compassion. Some people are exempt from fasting, including pregnant or nursing mothers, sick people, and elderly people and children.

Muslims have a meal called suhoor or sehri early in the morning before dawn.

Following a sunset prayer, the fast is broken with a meal called iftar, which often begins with dates or apricots and water or sweetened milk.

