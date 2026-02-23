Woodland Park Zoo announces 2026 ZooTunes lineup in Seattle
SEATTLE - ZooTunes is returning to Woodland Park Zoo's North Meadow, and the lineup for its 42nd season has been announced.
BECU ZooTunes presented by Subaru, features a lineup of musical artists including Ani Difranco, Maren Morris, Suki Waterhouse, Jason Isbell, Belle and Sebastian and more.
When does ZooTunes begin in Seattle?
ZooTunes are Woodland Park Zoo kicks off on Thursday, June 4, and run through Thursday, Aug. 20.
Seattle ZooTunes 2026 full lineup
Timeline:
Here's the full lineup:
- Thursday, June 4: Yacht Rock Revue
- Sunday, June 14: Belle and Sebastian — 30th Anniversary Tour "If You're Feeling Sinister" with Quasi
- Wednesday, July 1: The Revivalists with True Loves
- Sunday, July 19: Pavement
- Thursday, July 23: Maren Morris
- Sunday, Aug. 2: Ani Difranco with Valerie June
- Thursday, Aug. 6: Suki Waterhouse
- Sunday, Aug. 9: Mountain Goats / the Hold Steady performing "Boys and Girls in America"
- Tuesday, Aug. 11: Jesse Welles
- Thursday, Aug. 13: Jason Isbell
- Sunday, Aug. 16: The Beths / Beach Bunny
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: Courtney Barnett with Built to Spill
- Thursday, Aug. 20: The Breeders with Team Dresch
What they're saying:
"ZooTunes is a signature event at Woodland Park Zoo with proceeds going to support the zoo's exemplary animal care, both local and global wildlife conservation programs and critically important education programs," organizers said in the press release.
When are Seattle ZooTunes tickets available?
ZooTunes public on-sale starts Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m.
The Source: Information in this story comes from BECU ZooTunes presented by Carter Subaru.