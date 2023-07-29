Expand / Collapse search

WSP arrests DUI driver who hit pedestrian and fled scene in Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a driver for DUI after they crashed into a pedestrian and fled the scene Friday night.

According to the WSP, the crash happened on SR-2 at milepost 39 at around 10:21 p.m. This area is just northwest of the city of Halford

Investigators say 25-year-old Raphael Landry was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane when he crashed into a 20-year-old man, and continued driving eastbound.

Authorities say the victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but the extent of his injuries have not been specified. 

The suspect was later found on eastbound SR-2 at milepost 55, and was taken into custody for driving under the influence. 

The WSP says the incident remains under investigation.

