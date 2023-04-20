WSP looking for missing 77-year-old last seen in Rochester

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for a missing 77-year-old man last seen in Rochester in Thurston County.

Frank Olson was last seen on April 19 just before midnight in Rochester. WSP said he has dementia and is unfamiliar with Washington.

He's believed to be headed south on I-5 in a tan 2000 Chevy Silverado with Utah plates B688BY.

Olson is 5'8" and weighs around 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball hat, a blue jacket and jeans.

If you see him, call 911.