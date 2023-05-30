WSP looking for witnesses in deadly shooting at Thurston Co. rest stop

article

Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who witnesses a homicide in the parking lot of a rest area near Rochester.

Troopers responded to the Maytown Rest Area on southbound I-5, just north of Grand Mound, for calls on the shooting around 4:30 p.m. They found the man dead when they arrived.

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into Thurston County Jail for second-degree murder.

It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

If anyone has any information on what led up to the homicide, contact WSP Det. Brooke Bova at (360) 701-8284.

This is a developing story.