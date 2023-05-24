WSP searching for hit-and-run driver who left 1 seriously injured in Sumner

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a woman in Sumner Tuesday morning.

According to the WSP, at around 6:30 a.m., the victim was driving her white Honda Accord on westbound SR-410 approaching the interchange ramp to SR-167 when another car crashed into her.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle entered westbound SR-410 from Traffic Avenue, and crashed into the victim as they were merging from the right lane to the center lane. This forced the victim’s car into the far left lane – smashing into a cement mixer truck in the process.

The victim’s car spun around in front of the cement mixer truck, and crashed into the concrete barrier dividing eastbound from westbound traffic.

Instead of stopping, the suspect vehicle continued on westbound SR-410.

Authorities say details about the suspect vehicle’s description are limited. The only information the WSP has on the vehicle is that it was a dark-colored passenger car.

Anyone with additional information about the hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle is asked to contact Detective Travis Calton at 360-918-4032.

This is a developing story.