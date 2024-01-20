WSP seeks witnesses in drive-by shooting on I-90 in Seattle

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on I-90 Friday evening.

According to the WSP, the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. along westbound I-90 near E Mercer St.

Washington State Patrol

The victim called 911 saying he was driving a Ford F-150 and the driver of a white Toyota 4Runner shot at him. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a black beanie.

The WSP says the victim stayed on the phone with dispatch all the way across the I-90 bridge with the suspect still following him. Eventually, the suspect in the 4Runner took the exit toward the stadiums.

The victim was advised to pull over and wait for troopers to arrive and contact him. Once troopers arrived, they found a bullet hole in the tailgate of his truck.

No injuries were reported.

Several troopers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or knows who the suspect might be is asked to contact Detective Ford at john.ford@wsp.wa.gov.

This is a developing story.