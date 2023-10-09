The U.S. Marshals Service will be auctioning off what they call a very "unique" and "flashy" collection of over 55 vehicles and jewelry in Maryland later this week after a popular out-of-state YouTuber was convicted in a criminal scheme.

The popular YouTuber goes by "Omi In a Hellcat" online. His real name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo, 36, of Swedesboro, New Jersey.

The toys he enjoyed in his lavish lifestyle included a Power Ranger-wrapped Lamborghini (one of at least three Lambos up for auction). There are Dodge Charger Hellcats, motorcycles, trucks, ATVs, and Dirt bikes.

On the jewelry side, one item up for sale includes a Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl ring.

Authorities also say there are some affordable options as well, like a van that was pre-bidding at around $23,000.

Federal investigators accused Carrasquillo and associates of illegally selling copyrighted material to subscribers through his platform from 2016 to 2019 and then using that money to pay for the expensive toys and jewelry he owned.

He was known for showing off those items on his popular YouTube page.

At the end of the day, authorities say it’s stealing. He was convicted in the criminal scheme and ordered to spend five-and-a-half years behind bars — in addition to paying $15 million in restitution fees.

He’s also subject to a $30 million forfeiture money judgment, hence the auction this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service will host a public viewing Thursday at Baltimore’s B&O Railroad Museum, where potential buyers can hear the vehicles start-up.

Then on Friday at 11 a.m., the live auction begins. Participants can be there in person or bid online – and the auction will run until every item is sold.

Why Maryland?

The YouTuber is not local. However, the U.S. Marshals Service is. The federal agency has property in Maryland and decided to host the auction at the B&O Railroad Museum, paying homage to Maryland’s transportation history with this "unique" vehicle collection.

They’re also sending a message to criminals as well.

"Crime doesn't pay," said U.S. Marshals Service Asset Forfeiture Division Assistant Chief, Jennifer Crane, "If you drive a car and you facilitate a criminal act, we could seize the car. Or if you commit a criminal act, you make money, and you purchase the car through your proceeds, we can take the car."

FOX 5 was told proceeds from the sales will go toward those impacted by the crime.

You can find more information about the items up for auction at USMarshals.gov.