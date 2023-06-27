Healthier Together: June marks PTSD Awareness Month, highlighting importance of seeking treatment

June is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, and in this week's Healthier Together, we're digging into why it can go untreated for many people.

Dr. Mike Franz, senior medical director of behavioral health at Regence BlueShield, says PTSD affects not only combat veterans but also a significant portion of Americans who have experienced traumatic events, including car accidents, natural disasters, assault, or abuse.

Dr. Franz emphasized that anyone who has undergone or witnessed a life-threatening event, where their personal integrity or life was jeopardized, is at risk of developing PTSD. About half of Americans have encountered such events, with alarming statistics showing that 1 in 10 men and 2 in 10 women who have experienced traumatic incidents eventually develop PTSD.

When it comes to seeking help, Dr. Franz encouraged individuals to consult their primary care providers as an initial step. Primary care providers now often integrate behavioral health services, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment and even treatment for mild to moderate symptoms.

Various health plans, including Regence offerings, have embraced virtual behavioral health provider options, enabling individuals to access psychotherapy, medication coaching, and skills training through user-friendly platforms like apps, websites, or telemedicine video appointments.

Dr. Franz stressed the urgency of receiving appropriate treatment for PTSD, highlighting its association with other diagnoses, such as anxiety disorders, depression, and substance use disorders. To ensure the best outcomes, a combination of psychosocial treatments, such as trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, and psychiatric medications, when necessary, are often recommended.

"PTSD does need to get treated," Dr. Franz said. "It's never too late to get an assessment and treatment for PTSD."

As June serves as a dedicated month for PTSD awareness, the community is encouraged to educate themselves and others about the signs, symptoms, and available resources for managing this condition. By fostering understanding and support, individuals can help those affected by PTSD embark on a path towards healing and improved well-being.