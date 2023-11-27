Things to do: A Victorian Country Christmas Festival

article

If you are looking to get in the Christmas spirit, check out A Victorian Country Christmas Festival!

Take a walk through the charming streets of Victorian Village and browse the offerings at ShowPlex, and check out the vendors in the Pavilion and Expo Hall.

Visit Santa's Village and get a keepsake photo to take with you! Have your face painted, send a letter to Santa via the Magical Mailbox, and check out Professor Bamboozle's Balloon art.

Make some memories at The Western Washington Toyota Dealers Holiday Jubilee Theater. This year's shows include The Singing Nativity, Dysfunction Function, Silver Spurs Country Western Review, Good Company, Boot Boogie Babes and the Dance Academy of Puyallup. See the full schedule here.

Other attractions include, The Dickens Carolers, a carousel and wine garden!

Get free parking every day of the show Nov. 30-Dec. 3, 2023 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup.

You can buy tickets online here or get a discount coupon here.