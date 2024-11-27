Coby Bryant named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Seattle Seahawks

article

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant won Defensive Player of the Week honors in the NFC with his interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in a 16-6 victory on Sunday.

"Definitely a blessing," Bryant said. "It just shows that I'm willing to work, put my head down and control what I can control and just go out there and dominate."

Bryant has claimed the starting safety job alongside Julian Love due to his strong play over the last month in place of Rayshawn Jenkins. Jenkins missed a month on injured reserve due to hand surgery before returning Sunday against the Cardinals. However, Bryant remained in the starting lineup and delivered the key pick-six that broke the game open in Seattle's favor.

"That was great news," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "We didn't tell the team today, but we told the defense and are proud of him and he's got a great mentality. He's obviously excited about it."

Bryant gave credit to cornerback Devon Witherspoon for helping force the interception by cutting off Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray from scrambling for a first down on fourth-and-1. Murray's pressured throw to Michael Wilson was overthrown with Bryant in position for the interception.

"Definitely shout out for Spoon causing the play and the rest of those guys blocking for me," Bryant said. "He's a special player, man. That's someone I rave about to my family. And obviously everybody around the building raves about him, just how competitive he is, the energy that he has, what he brings to the team, and just his ability to make that play. That play doesn't start without him, so very thankful for him helping me get the interception."

However, Bryant doesn't even think he was the best defensive player in blue and gray for the Seahawks this past weekend. That would be defensive end Leonard Williams, who had 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and six tackles overall.

"I feel like he deserves it more than me, honestly," Bryant said. "That's a good guy, he put in a ton of work, had a great game, and without him, a lot of plays would remain on the table, so I definitely feel he deserved it too. But I had to get it, he's been in the league way longer than me."

Williams was a one-man wrecking crew against the Cardinals on Sunday.

"That's a sensitive subject," Williams said with a smile of Bryant getting the honors. "I'm obviously happy for Coby, he's my locker mate. He's a young guy, I love to see young guys flourishing. He stepped up in the middle of the season, got his opportunity, and he hasn't let it go since. So I've got much appreciation and love for the guy, but at the same time, we talked about how, as a defense last Sunday, we were competing with each other. So as a friendly competition, I feel like is should have won, but as a teammate and a vet, I'm happy for him."

For Williams, he said the performance against Arizona was one of the best of his career and looked every bit as good watching it back on tape as he felt it was Sunday night.

"This was definitely, I think, one of my best games of my career," he said. "I felt like I was, you know, dominant in that game. And I feel like the stats, even though I had the stats, don't even tell the full story. I felt like I played a great game."

Having two players with justifiable cases for player of the week honors speaks to the strides the defense has made as a whole over the last month.

Roster Moves:

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and tackle Stone Fosythe were designated to return to practice on Wednesday from the injured reserve list.

Nwosu has appeared in just one game this season due to knee and thigh injuries. Forsythe has been out for the last month with a hand injury. Each player will have 21 days to practice with the team before needing to be added back to the active roster.

Additionally, right guard Anthony Bradford was placed on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain sustained Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Linebacker Patrick O'Connell was signed to the active roster from the practice squad to take Bradford's spot.

Injury report:

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.