Uchenna Nwosu to return to practice this week for Seattle Seahawks

article

Coming off their best defensive performance of the season, the Seattle Seahawks are closing in on seeing pass rusher Uchenna Nwosu rejoin the roster.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said on Monday that Nwosu could return to practice with the team as early as Tuesday. Nwosu has been out since early October with a thigh injury.

"I think the plan is we'll have him out there tomorrow in some capacity," Macdonald said. Return to play in terms of how long, can't tell you. The (practice) window will open, and then we'll go from there."

Nwosu has appeared in just one game this season for Seattle. A knee injury sustained in the team's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on a questionable block from guard Wyatt Teller sidelined Nwosu for the first four games of the season. Upon returning to action against the New York Giants in Week 5, Nwosu played just 20 snaps before again being knocked out of the lineup with a thigh injury.

Macdonald said Nwosu won't play this week as he eases back into work on the field. The adjusted schedule for the week around Thanksgiving also affects the ability of Nwosu to get into form in time to play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Nwosu will have 21 days to practice with the team once he's officially designated to return from injured reserve.

Featured article

Guard Anthony Bradford is expected to miss at least this week's game against the Jets after injuring his right ankle in the victory over Arizona.

Macdonald said after the game that Bradford did not suffer a broken bone in the play that forced him out of the lineup in the first quarter. After being carted to the locker room for evaluation, Bradford eventually returned to the sidelines with a walking boot on his right leg and with the aid of a crutch.

Christian Haynes replaced Bradford in the lineup for the remainder of the game against the Cardinals, but Macdonald said fellow rookie Sataoa Laumea will get a look at that spot this week in practice.

"Sataoa is someone that we're going to take a long look at as well," Macdonald said. "But Christian played winning football for us, but we want him to grow. Keep growing, man. You've got to go prove it every week on the practice field and in preparation. But right now, he deserves all the credit."

Laumea has been inactive for every game for Seattle this season. It will be his first game action since the preseason if he suits up against the Jets this Sunday.

"Just a guy that continues to work his craft and take it day-by-day," Macdonald said of Laumea. "(He) can play both left and right guard. Just a guy we're really excited about bringing him in and then to see his approach every day. Now that he gets an opportunity, it's another example of 'Hey, what are you going to do with it?' Go to work."

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.