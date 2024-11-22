Noah Fant questionable for Seattle Seahawks as team mostly healthy for Cardinals

article

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said they're treating this Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals like a home playoff game.

With that in mind, it's a good thing the team enters the contest mostly healthy.

Tight end Noah Fant (groin) and wide receiver/kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) are listed as questionable to play, with fourth-string tight end Brady Russell (foot) the only player ruled out.

Macdonald said Friday that Fant is trending optimistically after missing the last two games. He was injured in Seattle's 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last month.

"I'm optimistic I'd say right now, but we're still working through how much, if, if he can, all that type of stuff," Macdonald said. "We won't take it to the game, we'll know tomorrow officially."

The reason for the decision coming on Saturday is likely due to the need to add a tight end for Sunday if Fant is unable to play. Tyler Mabry - now back on the practice squad - could be elevated from the practice squad if Fant isn't going to be able to play. Those moves have to be made on Saturday, however.

A.J. Barner and Pharaoh Brown are the other two healthy tight ends set to play against Arizona with Russell ruled out.

Another roster move set to be on Saturday is the return of safety Rayshawn Jenkins to the active roster after missing the last four games on injured reserve with a hand injury that required surgery.

"I think we're activating him tomorrow. Playing (in) the game. Looks good," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks have an open roster spot for Jenkins after Mabry was waived on Monday.

Coby Bryant has played really well in Jenkins' absence and may remain in the starting lineup even with Jenkins' return. That would move Jenkins to the third safety role that's been filled by K'Von Wallace and Ty Okada recently. Wallace is now on injured reserve as well due to an ankle injury.

Shenault injured his back in last week's win over the 49ers. He was able to fully participate in Friday's practice after being unable to practice the first two days of the week. Cornerback Dee Williams (ankle) was also injured in the 49ers game, but he was a full participant the last two days of the practice week and will play against Arizona.

Russell has a chance to return to practice next week.

Macdonald didn't have an update on whether linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be able to return to practice next week yet either. The team has said they expect him back this season, but any further clarity hasn't been passed along.

