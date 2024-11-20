Rayshawn Jenkins back to practice for Seattle Seahawks

article

Like many in the Pacific Northwest, the Seattle Seahawks had to deal with the power outages of Tuesday's "bomb cyclone" weather throughout the region as they returned to work.

The Virginia Mason Athletic Center was running on limited generator power on Wednesday as the team took to the practice field ahead of a key NFC West matchup with the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

"I know there's a lot going on in our city right now with the power going out, the storm and everything. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody. Everybody hopefully stays healthy and we appreciate everybody on the scene helping everybody out," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

The Seahawks pushed back their schedule to help accommodate the weather issues on Wednesday with practice beginning roughly an hour later than usual.

"We pushed some things back. There are some things we don't have in the building, but we're just fine," Macdonald said.

When they did take to the practice fields outside, Seattle was able to see safety Rayshawn Jenkins back for the first time in over a month as he was designated to return from injured reserve. Jenkins has been sidelined since the team's first game with the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 10 as hand surgery led to an injured reserve stint.

"He looks good. He's in good spirits," Macdonald said of Jenkins. "Just adding another great player to our guys and kind of getting back in the mix with how we're going to be able to utilize those safeties. It's exciting times to see how the week will shake out."

Macdonald noted that it's likely "sooner than later" that Jenkins is able to return to the lineup. He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Even with Jenkins' return to practice, where he fits back into the lineup is a little less clear. Coby Bryant has played really well in Jenkins' absence. However, K'Von Wallace's absence to injury would allow for Bryant and Jenkins both to get on the field in three safety formations for the Seahawks.

Right tackle Abe Lucas was also a full participant after playing his first game in a year on Sunday in Santa Clara.

"He's in a good spot to my knowledge. I'm sure he's a little sore, but out there today, good spirits," Macdonald said.

Lucas delivered the best outing by any of Seattle's four right tackles this season in his debut against San Francisco.

"This guy's just a physically imposing presence to start," Macdonald said. "Not that the other guys don't, but Abe, his calling card is physicality. How hard he plays is an anchor point right now on the (offensive) line. It's just great to see him out there."

Macdonald said it is still possible they will have to keep Lucas on a snap count this week as he works back to full strength. That decision will come later in the week.

In addition to Jenkins' activation, tight end Tyler Mabry was re-signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers on Tuesday, and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was also signed to the practice squad. Linebacker Jamie Sheriff was placed on the practice squad injured reserve list. Jenkins will need to be added back to the 53-man roster in order to play, but there is an open spot after Mabry's placement on waivers on Monday.

Cornerback Dee Williams (ankle) and wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (back) each left Sunday's game against the 49ers with injuries and did not practice on Wednesday. Macdonald said they are day-to-day and don't think either is a serious issue.

Injury Report:

