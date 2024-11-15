Seattle Seahawks center Connor Williams retiring from NFL

article

Seattle Seahawks starting center Connor Williams has informed the team of his plans to retire from the NFL, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Friday.

Williams did not practice with the team at all this week for personal reasons, which were the impetus behind his decision to leave the team midseason.

"Connor, earlier this week, decided to retire," Macdonald said. "Personal reasons, we respect that, wish him the best, and we've got to move forward.

"We want to honor his wishes. And, you know, keep all those reasons and conversations private for obvious reasons, and I wish him the best."

Williams, 27, had signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in August after working his way back from a torn ACL last season playing with the Miami Dolphins. Williams started all nine games at center for the team this season prior to their bye last week.

"We love Connor," guard Laken Tomlinson said. "Everyone is thinking about him. We love him. I respect the hell out of him, man. And everybody has their, you know, things to deal with. And we have his back regardless."

Olu Oluwatimi will jump into the starting role in place of Williams moving forward.

"Olu will play center for us right now, and we're excited for his opportunity. Just like all the other young guys who have had opportunities, Olu's right there, he's been working his tail off, and he's got a great opportunity. We're excited to see him play," Macdonald said.

"He's a guy that's been knocking on the door for a while. Obviously, it's an unforeseen circumstance that you've got to take on head on, but the silver lining in the whole thing is that we get to see Olu go do his thing. This guy's been working really hard, basically started at center for us the whole offseason until we signed Connor, so we've had a really good week of practice with Connor not here, and onward we go."

Oluwatimi made one start for Seattle last season as he primarily served as a backup to Evan Brown. Oluwatimi and Nick Harris were the two centers in training camp with the Seahawks before they signed Williams late in the preseason.

Undrafted rookie Jalen Sundell will now become the backup center behind Oluwatimi.

This story will be updated.

