Takeaways from Seattle Seahawks 20-17 win over 49ers

Geno Smith has his victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and it couldn't have come at a better time for the Seattle Seahawks.

Smith scored on a 13-yard scramble with 12 seconds left to play to lift Seattle to a 20-17 victory that was critical to keep the Seahawks' season above water.

"It's very personal, man," Smith said of trying to beat the 49ers earlier this week. "I think when you think about division opponents, these games matter the most, especially with the 49ers."

Smith was 0-5 against San Francisco as the starting quarterback of Seattle. The Seahawks had not beaten the 49ers since a 30-23 victory in December 2021 in Seattle. With a loss on Sunday, the Seahawks would have lost a third straight game, and six of their last seven, to plummet to the basement of the NFC West race. But Smith led an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive with their backs against the wall to stun the 49ers on their home field.

To deliver such a victory after a tumultuous week that saw the team cut their starting linebacker in Tyrel Dodson and had their starting center retire suddenly for personal reasons, it's an even bigger triumph for Smith and the Seahawks.

"I was out there smiling on that last drive," Smith said. "Walking on the field it kind of felt like ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like somebody was just rubbing my shoulders the whole time and I just felt like there was no pressure."

The Seahawks managed to take advantage of the absence of Nick Bosa, who was sidelined with a hip pointer injury in the second half. Both Seattle touchdowns came with Bosa not on the field. The 49ers are now the team in trouble as they have consecutive road games against the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills upcoming.

And suddenly, the Seahawks season can quickly flip to positive if they can take out the division-leading Arizona Cardinals next Sunday back home at Lumen Field.

"We all knew that was a big game for obvious reasons. I’m just really proud of the guys sticking in there," head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Here are the takeaways from Seattle's win over the 49ers:

– Geno Smith rebounds from errors to deliver key victory.

It seemed as though a bad interception from Geno Smith, and the offense's inability to convert two short-yardage runs in a critical spot were going to be enough for the 49ers to hold on.

Instead, Smith delivered his 10th game-winning drive in the last three seasons as Seattle's quarterback. The Seahawks marched 80 yards on 11 plays as Smith delivered a key third down completion to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, scrambled for 16 yards and a first down after the only sack of the drive, and scrambled again for the winning score as the clock ticked down with Seattle out of timeouts.

Smith's seven game-winning drives since the start of last season is the most in the NFL.

"I was out there smiling on that last drive," Smith said. "When I walked on the field. I just kind of felt like ‘Angels in the Outfield,’ like somebody's rubbing my shoulders the whole time.

I just felt like there was no pressure. I think the perspective that I've gained over my career has allowed me to play that way. Whenever there is a moment or a mistake that's made, I never really get too down on myself and I also don't get too high when good things happen. I think as long as you stay even keeled throughout the process, things work out better that way."

For the third straight week the Seahawks had a fumble off a bad exchange with the center. However, Smith seemed somewhat culpable for this one as he was able to get his hands on the snap. The snap from Olu Oluwatimi was a touch high and got on Smith quickly, but that’s a ball the quarterback needs to find a way to handle.

Then on the first drive of the second half, Smith was intercepted by Isaac Yiadom on a poor throw and decision on a third-and-8. Smith had bought time and escaped the pocket to his left. But instead of throwing the football away, he tried to force a throw toSmith-Njigba, who was already well covered by Deommodore Lenoir. The throw sailed well high of his target with Yiadom making an easy catch for the turnover.

That interception was firmly on Smith and led to a 49ers field goal that gave them a 10-6 lead five minutes into the third quarter.

"You’re going to be upset after throwing a pick, but it’s just the same guy we always see," Macdonald said. "This guy’s a massive, big-time competitor. So you just try to build him up and let him know we’ve got his back and he knows that."

Seattle's chances seemed to maybe be over once Zach Charbonnet was stuffed on fourth-and-1 at the 49ers' 37-yard line with four minutes remaining. But the Seahawks defense delivered the three-and-out they needed with some questionable clock management by the 49ers saving Seattle some time they'd very much need.

With 2:38 left to play, Smith took over and delivered to keep Seattle's season goals within reach.

"I said it earlier in the week that division games are always going to feel like this," Smith said. "These are the most important games of your season. I think the way that we came out and we fought, collectively as a unit and as a team, it just spoke to our urgency.

– Offensive line, lack of running game still an issue.

It shouldn't be a shock at this point that Seattle still had issues up front, especially with two new starters in the lineup at center and right tackle.

Ken Walker III and Zach Charbonnet were held to a collective 58 yards rushing on 18 carries, which is just 3.2 yards per carry. Geno Smith was also sacked four times and hit seven times in the contest after being sacked seven times last game against the Los Angeles Rams.

And yet, that is a bit of an improvement from some of the recent performances.

Macdonald gave credit to Oluwatimi for stepping into the lineup after Williams' sudden retirement. He also gave a game ball to the unit for their performance.

"We gave a game ball to the whole offensive line. Olu went into Wednesday not knowing he’s starting. That says a lot about him

and his preparation. He deserves a lot of credit," Macdonald said.

The right tackle spot did seem more consistent when Abraham Lucas could be on the field. He rotated with rookie Mike Jerrell in his first game back in nearly a year following knee surgery. Oluwatimi's performance didn't seem like a massive net negative compared to what Williams has given this season, so that's a positive as well.

But for a team that has shown repeatedly they can’t move the line of scrimmage consistently enough to succeed in the run game, they’ve chosen to lean on it in critical situations the last two games. Two runs stopped in overtime by the Los Angeles Rams, and two runs stopped by the 49ers in the fourth quarter nearly cost the Seahawks two games to division rivals.

Walker was stuffed on consecutive runs needing a yard to keep a drive moving on the opening possession of overtime by the Rams two weeks ago. Against the 49ers, Geno Smith was stopped short on a quarterback sneak, and Zach Charbonnet was denied on a fourth-and-1 dive for another turnover on downs.

"We've got to be able to get a half yard in two shots," Macdonald said after the Rams game. "Great football teams convert third and fourth and short, and right now we're not doing that. "

Macdonald thought they were better in short yardage this week – and Walker's touchdown run did come from 1-yard out in the third quarter – but that's a big spot they were again unable to deliver.

"I actually feel like our short-yardage game took a step forward this week. Still, we'll look at the play where we felt short and see what we need to do better," Macdonald said.

Having no running game to lean on puts all of Seattle's offensive success on the arm of Geno Smith. And even as well as Smith has played most of the year, it's going to crack eventually.

– Defense looks much improved following Ernest Jones IV addition.

With the Seahawks moving on from both Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson in recent weeks, the team made it clear the play of the linebacker position was not up to their standards.

Ernest Jones IV has played really well in his three games since replacing Baker in a trade, and Tyrice Knight stepped up strong in his first start since Dodson's release. Jones led Seattle with 13 tackles with Knight second with 10 tackles, including one for loss.

"It’s a team shout out on playing good run defense and the inside backers need to make tackles. I think we made a ton of tackles with the inside backers today and that’s great for us. It’s a full defensive effort," Macdonald said.

The 49ers were held to get 20 points, with three coming relatively free after Smith's interception. The 277 yards allowed were a season low this year for San Francisco's offense. It's the first time Seattle held an opponent under 300 total yards since their Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

"We can go out there and play with anybody," Jones said. "We come out there and show what we are and play physically, be disciplined in the moments that we need to be, which really, at all moments, I think we can be something special."

The one thorn for the Seahawks was wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who caught 10 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Jennings was the only receiver with more than 30 yards in the game for San Francisco.

Christian McCaffrey had 79 yards on 19 carries, but didn't have any explosive plays in his return to the lineup for the first time this season.

"The 49ers’ offense does many things to consistently put stress on you. We played with energy and were ahead of the plays. It sets the tone," Macdonald said.

Notes:

– Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Seahawks with 10 catches for 110 yards, backing up his seven-catch, 180-yard performance from the loss to the Rams two weeks ago. His 290 receiving yards in the past two games are the third-most over a two-game span in franchise history. Steve Largent had 317 in 1987 (261 yards at Detroit, 56 yards at LA Raiders), and 295 yards in 1984 (191 yards at Denver, 104 yards vs. Detroit).

– Jason Myers converted field goals of 52 and 57 yards, increasing his franchise-record of 50-yards field goals made to 19 in his career with the Seahawks.

