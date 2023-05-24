Harold Reynolds, Raul Ibañez named as managers for MLB Futures Game

article

The MLB Futures Game set to be played on All-Star Weekend will feature a pair of former Seattle Mariners as managers.

Harold Reynolds (1983-1992) and Raul Ibañez (1996-2000, 2004-2008, 2013) will serve as the managers for the two teams of rising prospects with each manager deploying a coaching staff full of former Mariners as well.

Reynolds will manage the American League team with Jay Buhner (1988-2001), Alvin Davis (1984-1991), Jamie Moyer (1996-2006) and Dave Valle (1984-1993) serving as assistant coaches.

Ibañez will handle the National League team with Adrián Beltré (2005-2009), Félix Hernández (2005-2019), Joel Piñeiro (2000-2006), Dan Wilson (1994-2005), Randy Winn (2003-2005) and Jeremy Reed (2004-2008) as assistant coaches with Mariners ties. Dan Otero, who played for the San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's and Cleveland Guardians is also on Ibañez's staff.

Reynolds played his first 10 seasons with the Mariners and earned consecutive All-Star appearances in 1987 and 1988. Reynolds led the AL with 60 steals in 1987 and 11 triples in 1988 and also went on to win three Gold Glove Awards at second base.

Ibañez ranks eighth in Mariners history with 156 home runs. Ibañez has served as MLB’s senior vice president of on-field operations since February 2021.

The Futures Game will take place on Saturday, July 8 at 4 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Park as part of All-Star weekend. The Home Run Derby will by Monday, July 10 and the 93rd All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11.

It's the third time Seattle has hosted the MLB All-Star game and second time T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field has held the event. The Kingdome held the event in 1979 with then Safeco Field serving as host for the 2001 event.