In nod to Super Bowl XLVIII Championship, Seahawks will wear same uniform combo this weekend

article

This Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will honor the 10-year anniversary of their Super Bowl XLVIII victory as they host the Carolina Panthers at Lumen Field.

In a special tribute to the team's historic win, the Seahawks will wear the same uniform combination they sported when they won their first Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLVIII, played on February 2, 2014, saw the Seahawks' formidable defense thwart the Denver Broncos, securing a victory with a final score of 43-8. It marked a historic moment in Seahawks history.

The Seahawks will recreate the iconic white jerseys with college navy pants for the first time at home, the same combination worn during their triumphant Super Bowl XLVIII run. This uniform proved magical for the team, as they emerged victorious on all three occasions they sported it during that season, outscoring their opponents 99 to 18.

Related article

Recently, in Week 2 of this season, the Seahawks donned this classic ensemble once more, securing a thrilling overtime win against the Detroit Lions with a final score of 37-31. This victory improved their record to 25-19 while wearing these historic uniforms in both regular season and postseason games.

Watch postgame coverage on FOX 13 at 5 p.m. Sunday.