Mariners activate Andrés Muñoz, Dylan Moore from injured list

The Seattle Mariners activated reliever Andrés Muñoz and infielder Dylan Moore from the injured list, optioned utility player Sam Haggerty to Triple-A Tacoma and placed reliever Trevor Gott on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday.

Muñoz made four appearances in relief for the Mariners this year before being placed on the injured list on April 9 with a right deltoid strain. Muñoz had allowed just four hits with a walk and three strikeouts in 3 ⅓ scoreless innings.

Moore has yet to play for the team this season due to an oblique strain sustained in spring training in March. In 104 games last year, Moore hit .224 with six home runs, 11 doubles, two triples and 24 RBI with 34 walks and 21 stolen bases.

Haggerty has appeared in 24 games this season with a .190 average with two doubles and two RBI with four stolen bases.

Gott was placed on the injured list with low back muscle spasms after his worst outing of the year for Seattle. Gott allowed five runs on four hits and a walk with a home run allowed in an inning pitched in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Gott had a 1.75 ERA in 27 appearances for Seattle before the outing against the Rangers on Sunday.