Seahawks activate safety Jamal Adams from PUP list

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was activated from the physically unable to perform list after passing a physical with the team on Thursday.

Adams has been out since last year's season opener against the Denver Broncos when he sustained a torn quadriceps tendon in his left leg on a near sack of Russell Wilson.

Head coach Pete Carroll indicated that Adams was nearing a return on Tuesday when he spoke after practice.

"That’s a big step for him to go forward, but it isn’t a step that means he’s going to be out practicing yet," Carroll said. "We want to get him in the flow, looking at the weeks we have to build up and looking at the preparation time. He’s ready to do that, and I brought it up to him and he responded really well. I think tomorrow or the next day we’ll get that done."

As the team has done with the returns of tight end Noah Fant, cornerback Riq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks from the PUP list, Adams would first get the chance to get on the field for walkthrough practices before taking another step forward to participate in practices. However, Adams' return seems to suggest he at least has a chance of being ready to play for this year's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10.

Adams was named to the Pro Bowl and set an NFL record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5 during his first season with Seattle in 2020. He appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks in 2020 and 2021 with injuries forcing to miss a few games each year with 83 and 87 tackles, respectively, in those seasons.

Seattle has the flexibility to be cautious with Adams' return due to the presence of Julian Love at safety as well. The Seahawks will likely use all three safeties – Adams, Love and Quandre Diggs – at times this season as well.