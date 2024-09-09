Seattle Mariners claim LHP Austin Kitchen off waivers from Marlins

article

The Seattle Mariners claimed left-handed reliever Austin Kitchen off waivers from the Miami Marlins on Monday.

To clear a spot on the team's 40-man roster, infielder Jason Vosler, 31, was designated for assignment.

Kitchen, 27, made his MLB debut with Miami in July and appeared in four games for the Marlins before being placed on waivers. He has an 0-1 record with 11 runs allowed in 7.0 innings pitched with three walks, four strikeouts, and a 14.14 ERA.

Kitchen will report to Triple-A Tacoma for the Mariners.

Kitchen signed with the Colorado Rockies as an undrafted free agent in April 2021. The Rockies placed him on waivers in June before he was claimed by the Marlins. He's played for three minor league teams this season between the two organizations, throwing 48 ⅔ innings with a 2.96 ERA with 13 walks and 31 strikeouts.

Vosler appeared in 10 games for the Mariners this season, posting a .179 batting average with a double, triple, two walks, nine strikeouts, and three RBI. He's appeared in a total of 107 games in the majors with the Mariners, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Vosler has played in 111 games for Triple-A Tacoma this season, batting .299 with 23 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 98 RBI along with 42 walks and 104 strikeouts.

