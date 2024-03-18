Seattle Seahawks sign guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

article

The Seattle Seahawks signed former Los Angeles Rams guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. for added depth along their offensive line on Monday.

Anchrum has primarily been a backup through four seasons in Los Angeles after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He’s appeared in 31 games for the Rams with just one start, which lasted all of two plays before a season-ending ankle injury in 2022.

Anchrum is the third new offensive lineman to be added to the roster through free agency for Seattle, joining former Seahawk tackle George Fant, and former University of Washington center Nick Harris. Anchrum was a starting tackle at Clemson when they won the National Championship during his junior season in 2018.

Anchrum told John Boyle of Seahawks.com that the team indicated there was an opportunity for him to compete to play in Seattle.

"They were like, 'There's opportunity,' Anchrum said. "I'm always one who's up for a fight, I'm up for competing. I've been competing my whole life in all areas, especially football. I want to come in and make a difference and make an impact."

With Damien Lewis signing with the Carolina Panthers in free agency and Phil Haynes remaining a free agent, the Seahawks need help at the position. Anthony Bradford - a rookie last season - played in 14 games with 10 starts and is currently penciled in as the starting right guard. McClendon Curtis was a waiver claim for the Las Vegas Raiders last season that will get a chance to compete as well.

Anchrum’s father played basketball for USC from 1992-96.