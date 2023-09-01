Seattle Sounders face the Portland Timbers in conference play

The Seattle Sounders take on the Portland Timbers in Western Conference action on Saturday.

The Sounders are 10-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders lead the Western Conference with 158 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.9 per game. The Timbers are 6-8-7 against conference opponents. The Timbers have a -12 goal differential, scoring 30 goals while giving up 42.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 03: Diego Chará #21 of Portland Timbers heads the ball against João Paulo #6 of Seattle Sounders during the first half at Lumen Field on June 03, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jordan Morris has scored 10 goals for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has two goals over the last 10 games.

Evander has scored six goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Sounders: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY

Sounders: Kelyn Rowe (injured), Dylan Teves (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured).

Timbers: David Ayala (injured), Eryk Williamson (injured), Jaroslaw Niezgoda (injured).

Seattle; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PT