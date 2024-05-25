Joey Gallo hit a two-out RBI single to cap a two-run seventh inning and give the Washington Nationals a 3-1 win over the reeling Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Keibert Ruiz and Jesse Winker had two hits each for the Nationals.

Five pitchers limited the Mariners to five hits. Dylan Floro (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh inning and Kyle Finnegan worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Julio Rodríguez homered for Seattle, which has lost four straight for the first time this season and has scored one run or less in each of its past three games. The Mariners were held to five hits or fewer for the 14th time this season and struck out 12 times, their 35th time with double digits in strikeouts.

Seattle manager Scott Servais was ejected for arguing a called third strike against Cal Raleigh in the ninth.

Winker singled against Gabe Speier (0-2) with one out in the seventh and stole second. Dylan Moore couldn't hold Ruiz's blooper to left, putting runners on first and third. Pinch hitter Ildemaro Vargas was out on a slow grounder to short but Robles, running for Winker, scored. Gallo followed with a single to right and Ruiz beat Luke Raley's throw to make it 3-1.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Luis García Jr. singled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ruiz. The Mariners tied it when Rodríguez homered to center leading off the fifth.

Mariners first baseman Ty France robbed CJ Abrams of a double with a diving stop and then beat him to first leading off the sixth. Shortstop Abrams returned the favor in the seventh when he made a diving stop of France's smash up the middle and threw France out from his knees.

Washington starter Trevor Williams allowed a run on five hits in five-plus innings. He tied his career high with eight strikeouts.

Starter Logan Gilbert gave up a run on three hits in six innings for Seattle. He struck out four.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert follows through during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, May 25, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (right elbow/forearm flexor strain) pitched a one-inning simulated game Saturday at Nationals Park, throwing 23 pitches to two batters. He is slated to throw a two-inning simulated game in five days. RHP Cade Cavalli (Tommy John surgery) threw 47 pitches over four innings in his second rehab outing with the rookie-level Florida Complex League Nationals on Saturday. He struck out eight.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (2-0, 0.57) opposes LHP Patrick Corbin (1-5, 6.29) in the series finale on Sunday. Woo has allowed one earned run or less in each of his three 2024 starts.

Related article

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

When to travel, not travel in WA over Memorial Day weekend

Encampment at busy Seattle thoroughfare faces imminent sweep

Tar-like substance harming birds along WA, OR coasts

Remlinger Farms concerts spark controversy in Carnation

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.