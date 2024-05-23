The Seattle Mariners have a seven-game homestand coming up, and it'll be a week packed with special events for fans of all ages.

Highlights include a County Music Fireworks Night, Bark in the Park, Pride Night, Mariners Value Games, and more.

Here's what's coming to T-Mobile Park next week as the M's take on the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels.

Monday, May 27 - Astros Game 1 - Memorial Day

Tuesday, May 28 - Astros Game 2 - - Astros Game 2 - Mariners Value Game (tickets as low as $10)

Wednesday, May 29 - Astros Game 3 - Asian American, Native Hawiian & Pacific Islander ( - Astros Game 3 - Asian American, Native Hawiian & Pacific Islander ( AANHPI ) Heritage Night, Bark at the Park (dogs allowed at T-Mobile Park), Mariners Value Game

Thursday, May 30 - Astros Game 4 - Mariners Value Game

Friday, May 31 - Angels Game 1 - Country Music Fireworks Night (country music-themed post-game fireworks show), - Angels Game 1 - Country Music Fireworks Night (country music-themed post-game fireworks show), College Night ($10 tickets for college students)

Saturday, June 1 - Angels Game 2 - Pride Day (first 10,000 fans get free Pride Day Mariners Trucker Hat, Vistory Hall Post-Game Pride Party)

Sunday, June 2 - Angels Game 3 - - Angels Game 3 - ALS Awareness Day , Little League Day (kids 14 and under get free poster, can run around the bases post-game)

Interested in attending one of these games? Visit the Mariners website to get tickets, see a full schedule, and learn about more upcoming events.

