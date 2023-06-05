Emerald Eats: Making diver scallops, vegetables with Stella at Hotel Sorrento

Stella at Hotel Sorrento stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make delicious diver scallops with vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

4 each scallop

1 cup English pea puree

1 tbsp lardon

1 tbsp leeks

1 tbsp English pea

2 each cipollini onion

METHOD:

Prepare the puree with 1 cup of English pea and 1 cup of cream, 4 leaves of fresh mint cook for 5 minutes then purée all together with a blender.

Sauté the lardon, leeks and English pea for few minutes.

Sear the scallops on both sides 1 minute per side.