Emerald Eats: Making diver scallops, vegetables with Stella at Hotel Sorrento

Stella at Hotel Sorrento stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make delicious diver scallops with vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 each scallop
  • 1 cup English pea puree
  • 1 tbsp lardon
  • 1 tbsp leeks
  • 1 tbsp English pea
  • 2 each cipollini onion

METHOD:

Prepare the puree with 1 cup of English pea and 1 cup of cream, 4 leaves of fresh mint cook for 5 minutes then purée all together with a blender.

Sauté the lardon, leeks and English pea for few minutes.

Sear the scallops on both sides 1 minute per side.