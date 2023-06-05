Emerald Eats: Making diver scallops, vegetables with Stella at Hotel Sorrento
Stella at Hotel Sorrento stopped by Studio 13 Live on Monday to make delicious diver scallops with vegetables.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 each scallop
- 1 cup English pea puree
- 1 tbsp lardon
- 1 tbsp leeks
- 1 tbsp English pea
- 2 each cipollini onion
METHOD:
Prepare the puree with 1 cup of English pea and 1 cup of cream, 4 leaves of fresh mint cook for 5 minutes then purée all together with a blender.
Sauté the lardon, leeks and English pea for few minutes.
Sear the scallops on both sides 1 minute per side.