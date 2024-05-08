Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: 80 degree weather in Seattle this weekend

Published  May 8, 2024 11:58am PDT
Seattle weather: Mostly sunny with a big warm-up ahead

The first 80 degree temperatures of the year arrive Friday in Seattle! Today, highs boost to the low to mid 60s for most. 

Enjoy the plentiful sunshine today!

The high in Seattle Wednesday is 63 degrees.

This afternoon, temperatures reach the low to mid 60s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures tomorrow rebound into the mid 70s. The weather will hold up wonderfully for spending quality time outside.

This graphic shows that highs go from 63 Wednesday to 81 degrees on Friday.

Temperatures warm from the 60s today to the 70s Thursday. Highs crest into the low 80s on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While highs Friday and Saturday skyrocket to the 80s, temperatures will fall shy of breaking any records.

This graphic shows highs boosting to the low 80s in Seattle Friday and Saturday

Temperatures soar above average in Seattle, but highs will ultimately fall shy of records. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember, water temperatures on Puget Sound and along lakes, rivers and streams are running dangerously cold this time of year. If you're heading to the water to cool off, use extreme caution and wear a life vest.

We'll be treated to stunning weather on Mother's Day. The morning will be cloudy and cool, but sunshine reappears in the afternoon. 

This graphic shows that temperatures warm from the mid 50s at 9 a.m. to 70 degrees by 3 p.m.

Temperatures early Mother's Day range in the mid 50s. The low 60s are expected by noon with temps around 70 by 3 p.m. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This map indicates that temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s to low 70s on Mother's Day.

Temperatures range in the upper 60s to low 70s around Puget Sound on Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures take us into the workweek. 

This seven day forecast shows that temperatures go from the 60s Wednesday to the low 80s Friday and Saturday.

Seattle will undergo a gradual warming trend this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan