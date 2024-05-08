Seattle weather: 80 degree weather in Seattle this weekend

The first 80 degree temperatures of the year arrive Friday in Seattle! Today, highs boost to the low to mid 60s for most.



Enjoy the plentiful sunshine today!

This afternoon, temperatures reach the low to mid 60s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures tomorrow rebound into the mid 70s. The weather will hold up wonderfully for spending quality time outside.

Temperatures warm from the 60s today to the 70s Thursday. Highs crest into the low 80s on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While highs Friday and Saturday skyrocket to the 80s, temperatures will fall shy of breaking any records.

Temperatures soar above average in Seattle, but highs will ultimately fall shy of records. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Remember, water temperatures on Puget Sound and along lakes, rivers and streams are running dangerously cold this time of year. If you're heading to the water to cool off, use extreme caution and wear a life vest.



We'll be treated to stunning weather on Mother's Day. The morning will be cloudy and cool, but sunshine reappears in the afternoon.

Temperatures early Mother's Day range in the mid 50s. The low 60s are expected by noon with temps around 70 by 3 p.m. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures range in the upper 60s to low 70s around Puget Sound on Mother's Day. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Increasing clouds and slightly cooler temperatures take us into the workweek.

Seattle will undergo a gradual warming trend this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan