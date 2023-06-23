Seattle weather: Beautiful Friday ahead, more clouds this weekend

Western Washington will be under sunny skies Friday with another chance for thunderstorms in the Cascades and Olympics.

High temps will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday, topping out in the low 80s for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas.

This weekend will feature a stronger onshore push, bringing in more morning cloud cover and cooler high temps, in the 70s.

A chance for thunderstorms will linger this afternoon and again on Saturday for the higher elevations. If you get caught under one, it could bring heavy rain, hail, and lightning.

Overall, the weather looks very quiet the next seven to ten days, with no rain in the forecast through early July. After a cool mid June, temps look to stay warmer than average to end the month.